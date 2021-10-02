Jordan Anderson To Compete in NASCAR Double-Duty at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway from the 34th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Anderson’s fifth start at Talladega Superspeedway. In four previous starts, Anderson holds an average finish of 13.3 with a career best of 6thcoming in 2020. Between Daytona International Speedway (DIS) and Talladega Superspeedway, Anderson has nine Superspeedway starts holding an average finish of 13.44 with a best of second coming twice at DIS.

- U.S. LawShield; Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit the website at www.USLawShield.com.







– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 014 back to Talladega Superspeedway for Anderson to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250. Chassis No. 014 last competed in the season opening Next Era Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway where it would claim a runner-up finish for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Chassis No. 014 would earn two top-ten finishes for JAR claiming the runner-up position in the closest finish in Daytona truck race history by a margin of 0.010 seconds behind Grant Enfinger in its debut, while in its second race of 2020 at Talladega Superspeedway No. 014 performed flawlessly claiming a sixth-place finish. In three races for JAR No. 014 has an average finish of 3.33.



Jordan Anderson – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group / BG Products Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway





– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will roll off from the 29th position in the running off the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300 will mark Anderson’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway and fifth NXS race of the 2021 season. Anderson holds four previous starts to his credit at Talladega Superspeedway in NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) competition earning an average finish of 13.33, with a best of 6th coming in 2020.



