John Hunter Nemechek / No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra Preview

No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra News and Notes:

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK AT TALLADEGA: John Hunter Nemechek will make his first-career start in the No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Nemechek has two previous Xfinity Series starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, both resulting in top-10 finishes.

Prior to the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Nemechek will run the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in his No. 4 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Nemechek is currently in second position in the Truck Series Championship standings, just six points behind the leader. Nemechek has had an impressive 2021 Truck Series season thus far with five wins, 11 top 5’s, 14 top 10’s and six poles. JGR AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega. In 59 combined starts, the organization has 16 top-five finishes, 24 top-10 finishes and has led 338 laps.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega. In 59 combined starts, the organization has 16 top-five finishes, 24 top-10 finishes and has led 338 laps. RACE INFO: The Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021. Coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Nemechek’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 2 0 0 9.5 6.5

Nemechek’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 53 1 13 31 1 225 12.4 11.8

From the Cockpit :

John Hunter Nemechek: “I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the 54 for the first time. It’s an exciting opportunity to be in a fast Toyota Supra and be able to compete for the owners championship alongside Ty. Sport Clips has been long-time partner at JGR and there’s a list of great drivers that have won for them over the years. Hopefully, I can add my name to that list on Saturday and reward them for this opportunity. The 54 has been in victory lane several times this year, so it’s proven to be a strong contender each time it’s on track and now it’s my chance to win. We just have to go out there and get the job done.”

JGR PR