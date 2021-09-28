Santino Ferrucci to Make Superspeedway Debut at Talladega Superspeedway with Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that 23-year-old Santino Ferrucci will make his superspeedway debut this Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway in the Sparks 300 at Talladega. Ferrucci, who made is NXS debut earlier this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will be piloting the No. 26 Hy-Vee/Palermo’s Screamin’Sicilian Pizza Co. Toyota Supra around the 2.5-mile track.

“I am super excited to back behind the wheel of the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Supra this weekend at Talladega,” said Santino Ferrucci. “A big thank you to Hy-Vee and Palermo’s Pizza for making this happen. We are going to do our best to bring the Screamin’ Sicilian home on top this Saturday.”

Ferrucci has made six previous starts in the NXS in 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing. He has gained valuable experience on short tracks and 1.5-mile speedways — racking up four top-15 finishes in those six events. Ferrucci sets his sight on his superspeedway debut this coming Saturday.

“I am excited to be on my first superspeedway, and I’m especially excited that it’s Talladega,” said Ferrucci. “I’ve never been on a restrictor plate track before, so I’m studying and learning as much as I can heading into it. I’m hoping that I have a ton of fun and that I get to enjoy plenty of drafting and close racing.”

“We’re all extremely excited to get Santino back in our car,” said Sam Hunt, the 28-year-old team owner of SHR. “He’s been working hard on sponsorship, and I’m so glad we were able to put this together and get him his first superspeedway start. He’s an exciting driver, as we all know. It is going to be exciting, and it’s going to be a great day of learning for him.”

The Sparks 300 at Talladega is set to begin at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, October 2. The race will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Network and the Motor Racing Network.

Sam Hunt Racing PR