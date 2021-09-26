Monday, Sep 27

Berry scores 2nd career win at Vegas Featured

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Sep 26 75
Berry celebrating as he gets out of the car Berry celebrating as he gets out of the car Getty Images

Josh Berry, driver of the number 1 Pilot Chevrolet, won the ALSCO Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry was filling in for Michael Annett who suffered a fractured leg in July. Berry and teammates Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson finished 1-2-3 making it the first time JR Motorsports finished all in the top 3. Here are the results of the top 10 from last night. 

 

1: Josh Berry

2: Justin Allgaier

3: Noah Gragson

4: Austin Cindric

5: Daniel Hemric

6: Brandon Jones

7: A.J. Allmendinger

8: Ty Dillon 

9: Justin Haley

10: Harrison Burton

 

The race had a total of 6 caution flags with 2 being the end of the stage. Justin Allgaier led the most laps with 90 and it took 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 28 seconds to complete the race. 

 

Rate this item
(1 Vote)
« RCR Post Race Report - Alsco Uniforms 302 RCR Post Race Report - South Point 400 »
Kaleb Vestal

Hey everyone! My name is Kaleb Vestal and Im 19 years old from Missouri. Ive been following motorsports since 2012. Hope you guys enjoy my content! 

Latest from Kaleb Vestal

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.