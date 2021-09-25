Daniel Hemric to Drive for Kaulig Racing in 2022

Kaulig Racing announced today the addition of Daniel Hemric to its 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) lineup.

Hemric, who has made 113 starts in the NXS and earned 39 top five and 66 top-10 finishes, has signed on to pilot the team’s flagship No. 11 Chevrolet full-time to compete for the 2022 NXS championship.

“The belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me to come drive their notable, No. 11 car means the world to me,” said Hemric. “Equally, I believe in their program, their vision, and what they’re building at Kaulig Racing. It’s impressive to see how they’ve become an elite, multi-car Xfinity Series program in such a short period of time. I’m just incredibly thankful for the opportunity to drive for them next year, and I’m ready to put in the work to continue building on the team's success.”

Hemric, also in contention for the 2021 NXS championship, made the Championship 4 round of the NXS playoffs in both 2017 and 2018 with Richard Childress Racing (RCR).

Beginning in 2016, Kaulig Racing entered its first, full-time NXS season with the No. 11 Chevy. 2021 marked the first season Kaulig Racing has fielded three, full-time entries in the NXS. All three Kaulig Racing drivers are set to race for the 2021 NXS championship, beginning with the first playoff race on September 25.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel to our Kaulig Racing family,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Daniel is a strong competitor, and we think he will make a great addition to our Xfinity Series program. Statistically, Daniel ranks right among the Kaulig Racing cars each week on the racetrack, so it’s fitting that we bring in someone who will only continue to make us better.”

Cementing itself as a powerhouse team in the NXS, Kaulig Racing earned the 2021 NXS regular-season championship with AJ Allmendinger, as well as the title of second-fastest team to win a race in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), with Allmendinger winning the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the infamous Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year.

“Kaulig Racing has come a long way in just a few short years, and that’s something I’m truly proud of,” said Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Racing team owner. “This year, we stepped it up by having three, full-time entries in the Xfinity Series and competing in the Cup Series part-time. We blew all expectations out of the water when we won our first Cup race with AJ Allmendinger, won the regular-season championship in the Xfinity Series, and got all three of our full-time drivers into the playoffs. We think Daniel is a great pick to help us elevate our program.”

Kaulig Racing will continue its momentous season beginning this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first round of the NXS playoffs. Partnership announcements for Hemric and the No. 11 Chevrolet will come at a later date.