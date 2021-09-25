Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Ty Dillon will start the Alsco Uniforms 302 from the 28th position on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.



– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; In seven starts at LVMS in NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competition, Dillon holds an average finish of 24.9 with a best of 10th coming in 2020, while holding an average finish of 15.3 with a best of seventh in six starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Dillon also has competed in two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races at LVMS claiming a best of fourth in 2013. Saturday afternoon’s Alsco Uniforms 302 will mark Dillon’s tenth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start of the 2021 season, and first for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In nine other starts Dillon holds an average finish of 18.7 with a best of fifth coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

