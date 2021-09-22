Ty Dillon and South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa to Join Jordan Anderson Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Ty Dillon will drive the team’s No. 31 South Point Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) on September 25.



“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Dillon. “Jordan’s program has had strong runs this season and I look forward to continuing what his No. 31 team has been able to put together so far. It’s cool to honor Brendan Gaughan in his hometown and sport the South Point Hotel and Casino’s colors once again in my career. Back in 2012 when I made my first Xfinity Series start, South Point was the sponsor on my car and what Brendan and his family have done and continue to do for our sport is worth celebrating.”



Having competed in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) full-time and partially for the last eight seasons, the Lewisville, North Carolina native holds 166 NCS starts to his credit. In those starts Dillon has collected two Top-5’s and six Top-10 finishes.



Starting Dillon’s ladder progression to NASCAR’s top-level, the now 29-year-old claimed the 2012 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROY) title with one win, an impressive seven Top-5’s and 17 Top-10 finishes. Dillon backed up his first year by claiming two wins, nine Top-5’s and 12 Top-10’s the next season on the way to being the 2013 NCWTS Championship Runner-Up.



Prior to moving to the NCS full-time, Dillon would spend three seasons in NXS competing for a Championship. In his rookie season Dillon would capture runner-up honors to Chase Elliot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings after a fierce battle all season long claiming one win, seven Top-5’s, and 24 Top-10’s.



The following season would see Dillon grab 12 Top-5’s and 25 Top-10’s in claiming third in the 2015 NXS championship point standings. In his last full-season driving in NXS Dillon would earn nine Top-5’s and 17 Top-10’s with a career best five second place finishes. NASCAR would move to the Chase format in 2016 for the point standings, making the chase Dillon would be eliminated from the final round in a close battle with Justin Allgaier. Ultimately, finishing fifth in the season long standings.



In 155 career NXS starts, Dillon has raced to one win with 34 top-five finishes, and 90 top-10’s.



In seven starts at LVMS in NCS competition, Dillon holds an average finish of 24.9 with a best of 10th coming in 2020, while holding an average finish of 15.3 with a best of seventh in six starts in NXS. Dillon also holds two starts in NCWTS claiming a best of fourth.



“Ty is a very experienced driver who will be able to step into the seat and instantly put the team in a position to compete towards the front. We first raced against each other in Legends cars over ten years ago – so this is really cool to see this opportunity come full circle.” Stated JAR President Jordan Anderson.



“It’s been incredibly fulfilling to have an opportunity to assemble a lineup of drivers that have been able to show the ability of our equipment and team. As we continue to build our relationship and program with the equipment from RCR and engines from ECR – it’s exciting to see the potential that the future has in store for us all. We’re also incredibly honored to welcome South Point Hotel and Casino on board this weekend. South Point and the Gaughan family have been a proud supporter of many race teams throughout the years, and they do a great job making the teams feel like they are at home during the race weekend.”



Partnering with JAR for the Alsco Uniforms 302 is South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa; the “Official Hotel and Casino of Las Vegas Motor Speedway” and sponsor of the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series race, South Point 400.



Featuring more than 2,100 guestrooms, South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip and the serenity of the surrounding mountainscape. Each oversized guest room features state-of-the-art LED televisions as well as WiFi with high-speed internet connections.



Guests visiting South Point Hotel will experience affordable luxury through a casino offering top-of-the-line gaming technology, over 2,200 slot and video poker machines, more than 60 table games and a separate race and sports book area, 11 restaurants, including the award-winning Michael’s Gourmet Room, world-class Costa Del Sur Spa and Salon, a 400-seat showroom featuring headliner entertainment, a 700-seat Bingo room, a 16-screen Cinemark movie complex, a state-of-the-art 64-lane bowling center, a 52,000-square foot Conference Center and an 80,000-square foot Exhibit Hall.



South Point Hotel is also home to the Tournament Bowling Plaza, a multi-million-dollar professional bowling tournament facility. In addition, South Point Hotel has the finest equestrian event facility in the country. The 240,000 square feet of event space features three climate-controlled arenas, vet clinic, feed store, more than 1,200 climate-controlled stalls and plays host to some of the country’s most unique events.



For more information or for room reservations, call (702) 796-7111 or visit the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa website. Connect with South Point on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.



Coverage of the NXS Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 25. The event will air on the Performance Racing Network (PRN), SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, NBCSN, and the NBC Sports APP.



Stay updated with everything Ty Dillon by following him on Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow the team all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

