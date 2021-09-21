Stefan Parsons to Run Full-Time at BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2022

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announces today that Stefan Parsons will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) beginning in 2022 with returning primary sponsor Sokal Digital and Advertising on-board for the entire season as well as Springrates Automotive Suspension Source. The 23-year-old has made 24 total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a part-time schedule with 2022 being his first full-time ride in his motorsports career.

“I’m very happy to see the effort that Stefan has put in over the last couple of years, transform into a full-time opportunity for him,” said BJ McLeod, BJMM team owner. “We are very excited as a team to work hard and get him the best results possible.”

2022 will be the Cornelius, N.C. native’s fourth-straight year running for BJ McLeod Motorsports. Through those starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series under McLeod, Parsons has racked up experience and growth in his career thus far including a 12th place finish in his NXS debut at Daytona International Speedway in 2019 and a more recent top-15 finish of 13th position in Daytona at the start of the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be teaming back up with Stefan and BJ McLeod Motorsports,” said Michael Ransom, COO at Sokal Digital. “We are proud of his continued growth and his desire to be the best and can’t wait for him to showcase his talents next season.”

"I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to drive for B.J. McLeod Motorsports again next year, and full-time,” said Parsons who has made 23 career NXS starts under BJ McLeod since 2019. “We have built a ton of momentum over the last few years working together as a team and there’s a really good foundation for a strong season next year off that alone.”

“I would really like to thank Mark Sokal and BJ McLeod for their belief and support in me to make my dreams come true. I’m looking forward to finishing the 2021 season on a high note and hit the ground running at Daytona next year!”

Additional details regarding the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

