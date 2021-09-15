David's Electric & Visone RV Team Up With Jesse Little at Bristol

David's Electric teams up with Visone RV to partner with Jesse Little at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300 Friday night.

David's Electric is excited to partner with Jesse at the Great Collesium Friday night. "As a longtime race fan, being able to partner with Jesse Little and BJ Mc Leod motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway is something we have been looking forward to all season," said David Poerio, owner of David's Electric. “The Xfinity Series with Jesse Little is the perfect arena for David’s Electric to highlight our company and pursue B2B connections in the KY market. We look forward to supporting Jesse and the team during the 2021 season.” Poerio continued.

David's Electric was recently rated the best electrical contractor in Laurel County Kentucky. Visit David's website to schedule a time to receive your free commercial service quote.

"Visone RV is proud to be supporting Jesse Little and BJ Mcleod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series at Bristol this week,” said Visone RV Parts spokesperson Terry Blankenship. “When Jesse offered us the opportunity to partner with himself and David’s Electric we jumped at the opportunity,” Blankenship stated. Jesse is a tremendous young man and a talented driver. We are excited to be riding along with Jesse on the No.78 this weekend," Blankenship continued. "We are excited to introduce Visone RV to the fans Xfinity Series as we know they share the same passion for RVs that we have. That passion translates into our relentless effort to acquire quality, hard-to-find motorhome parts and make them available to the public at wholesale or below."

"I am excited to have both David's Electric and Visone RV back on board this weekend at Bristol. The support from businesses such as these is what makes everything possible, and I am grateful for their support," Jesse said. "Finding great partners and being able to make meaningful, mutually beneficial connections with one another to help them grow is a priority for myself and my team. I am looking forward to carrying each of these companies on the car this weekend."