Ty Dillon Returns to the Our Motorsports #23 with Hometown Lenders, Inc.

Fresh off of back-to-back races filling in for Brett Moffitt in the Our Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet, Ty Dillon returns to the seat of the team’s No. 23 for the upcoming Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Joining Dillon for the much-anticipated night race will be national mortgage lender, Hometown Lenders.



Hometown Lenders was founded in 2000 from a single office in Huntsville, AL. Since then, the lender has grown to 100 branches operating in 40 states nationwide while still corporately calling Huntsville home. As Hometown Lenders grew, dedication to customer service was never overlooked. The hometown way of doing business has always been to make sure that each customer receives the highest level of personalized customer service throughout the entire mortgage loan process.



“Hometown Lenders is incredibly proud to support Ty Dillon and Our Motorsports at the most exciting venue on the NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule, Bristol Motor Speedway!”, said John Taylor, President, Hometown Lenders. “We are excited to see what Ty can do in the Hometown Lenders Chevy and the HTL family will be cheering him on from all across the country!”



Dillon will pilot the Hometown Lenders Chevrolet in what will be his fifth start for Our Motorsports in the 2021 season. In ten previous starts at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has scored in the top-10 at eight of those races.



The Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Friday September the 17th at 7:30pm EST. The event will be televised live on NBCSN.



Our Motorsports PR