Remembering United Airlines Flight 93 – JD Motorsports VP One Of The First On Scene

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.” – Christopher Reeve



The word “heroic” probably the first thing that comes to mind when we remember September 11th, 2001. However, it was that very day that 40 ordinary citizens stood up and directly looked evil in the face. These brave men and women defied the odds to save innocent American lives on the ground, even if it meant giving up their own.



United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757-222 aircraft, departed from Newark International Airport at 8:43 AM on a routine flight to San Francisco, California. It would be the last time those on-board would ever feel that things were normal. At 9:28 AM, four (4) hijackers would gain control of the aircraft and attempt to fly it into a selected target. Speculation for which target it was to fly into is unclear, but it could be presumed to be the White House or the Capitol building.



The very thing that the hijackers couldn’t account for is the American spirit. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. At 9:57 AM, the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 showed their resolve and began to revolt. After many long minutes of struggling and violent movement from the aircraft, Flight 93 crashed into an empty field near Shanksville, PA.



It was that very moment that our VP of Sales and Marketing, Tony Priscaro, who was a few miles away with his former band, Gashouse, rushed over to the scene.



“I'm happy to honor the Flight 93 passengers and their heroic attemp to save flight 93. I personally witnessed the plane fly overhead and eventually crash. That traumatic experience is embedded in my mind forever. I was one of the first persons to arrive on the scene, even before any fire and rescue authorities. I will never forget what I seen. It was definitely not the scene of a plane crash but just a giant crater. I spent the entire day at the scene doing anything I could do to help. I'm happy ForeverLawn decided to create a special paint scheme to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.” – Tony Priscaro, VP of Sales and Marketing



This weekend at Richmond International Raceway the No. 0 Chevrolet will run a special 9/11 Tribute paint scheme honoring all the American’s we lost during the terror attack.

