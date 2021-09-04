Trade The Chain and SENT Join Brandon Brown as Primary Partners for Darlington Raceway

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Series Stats | Darlington Raceway

Starts: 6

Best Start: 6

Best Finish: 13

Brown on Darlington:



"Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite race tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It's such a driver's track where skill and experience really come into play. You want to race hard every lap, but you also need to know when to save your equipment and try not to use up your tires too early in a run. I get really excited every time we come here.



"What makes this weekend even more special is the fact that we have a brand new partner coming on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro. Today, you'll see the green, white and black colors of TradeTheChain.com and SENT on our race car. The crypto market has been steadily growing within the racing industry and I'm extremely proud to welcome Alex, Ryan and the entire TradeTheChain.com and SENT organizations to the team.



"This week, I've done a lot of reflecting over the past few races where things haven’t quite gone our way. It's certainly been a difficult month and I've had to try and accept that the struggles in racing will come and go, so hopefully today we can turn our luck around and find success; especially for TradeTheChain.com and SENT. I'm ready to get to work."