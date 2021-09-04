NXS: What to watch for in the VFW 200

Three races to the playoffs: After a rain delayed Wawa 200 last week at Daytona with Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing coming out on top once again three races remain and the hunt for the final spots are shaping up.

After Haley win at Daytona all three of the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet’s are locked into the playoffs for 2021.

Points Battle shaping up: Austin Cindric weekend at Daytona netted him a 39th place finish which allowed AJ Allmendinger to take over the points lead by 17 points, this is the first time all season long that Cindric hasn’t been atop the point standings. AJ Allmendinger has been propelled in the last several races by putting up over 100 points putting him in position to take over the points lead following the Wawa 250 at Daytona.

Denny Hamlin: It’s been a tough week for Hamlin who has remained silent followed some online drama coming out in the last few days. But will that be enough to dethrone Denny and his efforts at Darlington over the years. In 13 starts he won five of those, 10 top-fives, 12 top-10s and five poles leading 586 of those laps. Over on the Cup side Denny has taken home three wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top 10s while leading 589 laps.

Clinch scenarios:

Already Clinched

The following 7 drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Jeb Burton.

Can Clinch via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the 5th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton or Brandon Jones.

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 11 points

If there is a new winner from Jeremy Clements or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the Playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being 111 points above the 4th winless driver in the standings.

Noah Gragson: Would clinch with 20 points

Can Clinch via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins:

Myatt Snider: Would clinch with 1 point

Can Clinch via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst, Myatt Snider

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Ryan Sieg and Brandon Brown: Could only clinch with help

Notes of interest: Chase Elliott holds the record of the youngest winner at Darlington in the Xfinity Series at 18 years, 4 months, and 14 days old. Dick Trickle the oldest at 56 years, 10 months, and 9 days.