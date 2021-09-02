Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Darlington NXS Advance

• With only three races to go in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, Riley Herbst is riding a wave of consistency heading into the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Saturday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. After playing catch-up in the race for the playoffs for the majority of the season, the No. 98 Monster Energy team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has a solid hold of the 12th and final playoff spot thanks to three consecutive top-10s. Herbst and Co. look to keep the momentum rolling at a track where SHR has won in the past. The team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas has two Xfinity Series wins at Darlington – Cole Custer in August 2019 and Chase Briscoe in May 2020. • The past five races have propelled Herbst from being outside of the playoff bubble to inside the top-12 cutoff to make the seven-race playoffs, which start Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After a 19th-place finish July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Herbst was 13th in the standings, 54 points outside of the top-12 cutline. But after finishing 10th July 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, 13th Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, eighth Aug. 14 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, seventh Aug. 21 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, and 10th last Friday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Herbst gained a total of 122 points, erasing that 54-point deficit and replacing it with a 68-point margin over the top-12 cutoff. A win in these final three races of the regular season would lock Herbst into the playoffs, but the 22-year-old racer from Las Vegas can also point his way into championship contention by continuing his string of strong finishes through the regular-season finale Sept. 17 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. • Saturday’s race will mark Herbst’s fourth Xfinity Series start at Darlington. In his three previous Xfinity Series starts at the 1.366-mile oval, Herbst scored a top-10 and two top-20s. He earned a best finish of fourth in last year’s Labor Day weekend race. • Darlington has proven to be “Too Tough To Tame” for many drivers as they navigate its tight confines, but the odds might be in Herbst’s favor this weekend as he takes on the “The Lady In Black.” In addition to his front-running consistency in the past five races, Herbst has both youth and history on his side. Xfinity Series regulars have been favored by the track as they have won the past four races there, and three of the past four winners have been under the age of 26.