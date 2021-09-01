Christopher Bell - No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry Preview - Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry News and Notes:

Darlington Raceway: Christopher Bell will make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Sport Clips Toyota Camry on Sunday. Earlier this year at Darlington, Bell was running top five with five laps remaining but had to pit under green for a flat tire. He was able to rebound to finish 14 th . The NCS Series visited Darlington three times in 2020. Bell finished on the lead lap in his first two starts at Darlington, including an 11 th -place finish in his second NCS start. In the final Darlington race of 2020 Bell suffered some damage on the restart for stage three and had to take his Toyota to the garage for repairs. He was able to return to the track to salvage a 34 th -place finish.

Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Bell narrowly missed qualifying on the pole for each start, qualifying second both times and in 2019 he crossed the finish line fourth. Sport Clips: Sport Clips is a long-time partner of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and is in their 13 th season as a partner in the Xfinity and Cup Series. Darlington will be Bell’s first race with Sport Clips on his No. 20 Toyota Camry. Sport Clips has five wins at JGR, including two victories at Darlington Raceway.

Crew chief Adam Stevens has been on top of the pit box for nine races at Darlington and has earned three top-five and six top-10 finishes. Daytona Recap: Bell was on his way to a solid finish at Daytona when he was collected in an accident with three laps remaining. Bell was a factor throughout the race and led a total of eight laps. He ultimately is credited with a 32 nd -place finish following the accident.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I’m beyond ready to get the Playoffs started. With the new repave in Turn 2 Darlington will be completely different. I’ve got my game face on and ready to get after it.”

JGR PR