Denny Hamlin – No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra Preview – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra News and Notes:
- DENNY HAMLIN AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: Denny Hamlin will make his 13th-career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Darlington Raceway this weekend. A track that has been one of Hamlin’s best tracks throughout his career, he has five Xfinity Series wins and three Cup Series wins at the historic raceway. In his previous 12 Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, Hamlin has five wins, 10 top-five finishes and 12 top-eight finsihes. In fact, all five of his pole-starting positions resulted in race wins. In addition, Hamlin’s finish at Darlington in 2020 marked his 100th-career top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series.
- THE RETURN OF THE FLYING 11: Hamlin and the iconic “Flying 11” scheme will return to the track on Saturday as the “Flying 54”. The duo swept the weekend back in 2017, dominating the Xfinity and Cup Series races. The scheme, which was selected and designed by Hamlin in 2017, pays tribute to a short-track Virginia legend – Roy Hendrick, also known as “Mr. Modified”. The scheme was a fan favorite and was chosen as the winner in a recent fan vote on social media.
- JGR AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 wins at Darlington Raceway. Overall, the organization has 35 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and has led 1,242 laps in 70 combined starts. Hamlin leads the team with five wins followed by Kyle Busch with two wins and Brandon Jones, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Joey Logano with one win each.
- RACE INFO: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, September 4, 2021. Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.
JGR PR