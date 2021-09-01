Monarch Roofing Returns to Sponsor Ryan Vargas and Jd Motorsports at Darlington

Ryan Vargas and JD Motorsports are thrilled to announce the return of Myrtle Beach, SC based Monarch Roofing to Vargas’ #6 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Darlington Raceway!



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Darlington and support Ryan and the #6 team this weekend. It is always a pleasure to work with Ryan and we are grateful for this partnership.” - Mady Finley, Operations/PR Manager



“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Monarch Roofing back on board our #6 Chevrolet this weekend at Darlington,” says Vargas. “The track is always a blast to drive and I can’t wait to bring the Monarch folks along for the ride with the beautiful Navy Blue and White Monarch Roofing Chevy!”



This will be Monarch Roofing’s second race as a primary sponsor of Vargas, with their last race being best known for their Throwback scheme to Mark Martin. Monarch Roofing also served as an associate partner for Ryan at Atlanta in July, where he and his team brought home a 14th place result. Last time at Darlington, Vargas overcame a late race spin to finish 27th on the lead lap after running inside the Top-20. This time around, Vargas looks to have a clean race and bring home a solid finish for his Monarch Roofing team.

JDM PR