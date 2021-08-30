JCR assembles a network of South Carolina sponsors to tame the Lady in Black; Fox Sports Spartanburg & RE Goodson Construction.

Jeremy Clements Racing is ready to take the short drive to Darlington Raceway this weekend. Returning to the Raceway with two great members of the JCR family; RE Goodson Construction and Fox Sports Spartanburg 1400 as they will come aboard as co-primary sponsors for the Sport Clips 200. Plus, Rob Ianuario returns for the first time in 2021 as an associate sponsor, Saturday September 4th at the Track Too Tough To Tame.

“Man, I can’t believe that there are only 3 races left to the playoffs, I’m pretty happy that Darlington is one of the 3. We had 6th place finish here in the Spring and ran really well here 3 of the last 4 races here.” Clements said. “We had a disappointing Daytona race for sure, but gotta put that one behind us and take this RE Goodson, Fox Sports Hot rod to front! Can’t thank the Ryan and the folks and Fox Sports and Eddie from RE Goodson for their support. Especially in our home state with this sweet looking paint scheme! It might be just as fast as Xfinity internet!” Clements went on to say.

Joining Fox Sports Spartanburg and RE Goodson as associate sponsors will be: Rob Ianuario, E3 Spark Plugs, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR