RCR Post Race Report - Wawa 250

"Our Crosley Brands Chevrolet was extremely fast last night under the lights and I knew we were going to be in contention for the win today at Daytona International Speedway. The track was definitely slick in the heat and from the start, the car was twitchy on exit. Unfortunately, I made a mistake at the end of the first stage and got into the 22 car, which ended his day and damaged our Camaro. My guys were able to fix the left front damage; we reset the DVP clock and regained our lap as the lucky dog. From that point forward, we kept chipping away at it as a group. By the start of the third stage, we were back inside the top 10 and stayed there for the remainder of the race. It's frustrating to finish eighth when you have a car that could have won the race, but that just shows how strong our program is at Richard Childress Racing. I wouldn't want to be with any other group of guys. We'll shift our focus to Darlington next week."

-Myatt Snider 0