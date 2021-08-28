NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona postponed to tomorrow due to weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed due to inclement weather and will resume on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

A.J. Allmendinger was leading on Lap 19 of the 100-lap scheduled-distance when rain began during a competition caution period at approximately 8:10 p.m. The rain continued, delaying track drying efforts and officials ultimately decided to postpone the event.

The Xfinity Series race on the 2.5-mile Daytona high banks will be an afternoon opener to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule for a 7:45 p.m. green flag. Saturday's race will set the 16-driver Playoff field that will vie for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in a 10-race elimination-style Playoff format that concludes Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.