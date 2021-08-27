Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Daytona International Speedway

News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Jordan Anderson will start the WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola from the 18th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.







– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will mark Anderson’s fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the 2021 season, and the first at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Anderson holds five starts to his credit at DIS in NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) competition earning an average finish of 13.60, with a best of 2nd coming in both 2020 & 2021.



Featured Partners



All 20 Bommarito Automotive Group locations in the St. Louis, Missouri area streamline BG Products and Services when performing routine vehicle maintenance throughout each dealership service center location.







- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







- BG Products; BG products are proven to make vehicles last longer and perform better. In partnership with an international network of distributors, BG serves the driving public with innovative automotive maintenance products. To see an entire catalog of what BG has to offer visit them online at BGProd.com.







– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring Chassis No. 101 for Anderson to compete with in Friday night’s WaWa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at DIS. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Friday’s race will be the second event No. 101 has entered for JAR. In February’s debut at DIS with Jordan Anderson behind the wheel No. 101 would end up 20th on practice charts with a time of 47.973 at 187.606 mph in single car runs. Due to qualifying being cancelled due to weather JAR would not be eligible to compete in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300.



