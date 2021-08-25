NASCAR Xfinity Driver Joe Graf Jr. Forms "Pole-Position"-Worthy Partnership With CoverSeal®

CoverSeal®—the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather—is proud to announce a partnership worthy of Victory Lane, debuting their team-up with professional stock car driver Joe Graf Jr. during the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race at Daytona International Speedway. Through an associate sponsorship for several races in the fall, fans will become more familiar with a product perfect for their lifestyle interests and connect more with one of racing's up-and-comers from now and heading into 2022.

"I am extremely excited to welcome CoverSeal to the family. I am thrilled that they will be a part of our NASCAR Xfinity Series program. CoverSeal has so much to offer anyone, whether you are a racer, car enthusiast or just an everyday street driver," Joe Graf Jr. said during his partnership announcement.

"Their products and services are influential whether you are using it for protecting a race car that goes 200 miles per hour or a street car, that you want to keep in pristine condition ahead of the upcoming weather seasons. Best of all, they are the only functional cover on the market that was made to keep rodents out! As someone who isn't crazy about little varmints, that is a huge win for me and I'm proud to not only represent CoverSeal but personally endorse their products!"

Racing fans know the importance of keeping cars in top-quality condition, and they can extend an unmatched level of care toward their own vehicles with CoverSeal®. These covers don't just protect vehicles from nature's damage: whether fans plan to tailgate at the track or barbecue in the backyard, CoverSeal® craftsmanship can protect grills and furniture when not in use. The CoverSeal® weighted apron helps seal the cover to the ground on each version, making the cover easy to use and hard to beat.

CoverSeal® will be the most visible during the Dead On Tools 250, when Graf takes off at the legendary Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on October 30th with his newest sponsor's logo emblazoned across the hood of No. 07.

"Partnering with Joe Graf Jr. and SS Green Light Racing will open doors to an amazing community," said Melissa Croland-Brandt, CoverSeal® Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "Joe Graf Jr. is a positive role model for the younger generations and we are honored to start our new partnership with him and his team."

Learn more about the company's innovative products at g etcoverseal.com