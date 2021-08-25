FR8Auctions teams up with Brett Moffitt for four final races of regular season

As Brett Moffitt attempts to claim a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, FR8Auctions will serve as the primary sponsor of Moffitt and the No. 02 team for the final four regular-season events at Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Richmond Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tune in to the Wawa 250 on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN as the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.

