Spencer Boyd to Race Daytona with Sponsorship from Grade School Friend

Spencer Boyd will race the No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro for Jimmy Means Racing this weekend with sponsorship 20+ years in the making. Wheelhouse Bicycle of St. Louis, Missouri will be on the hood of Boyd’s race car when the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona Friday, August 27, 2021. Boyd and the owner of the shop, Nathan Leventhal, were childhood friends.



“Nathan and I met in Kindergarten at Willow Brook Elementary in 2001,” reflected the 26-year-old professional race car driver. “We shared our dreams together as kids like most kids do, but it’s pretty surreal to be here so many years later actually achieving them. We’re both pretty giddy about this race.”



Boyd and Leventhal were inseparable growing up until Spencer moved to Charlotte, NC in order to chase his racing dreams. They have remained friends to this day despite the distance.



“We raced everything as kids,” smirked Leventhal. “We were competitive, but I would beat him on the bike. I have always been in the family business, started by my parents Hal and Jeanne Leventhal in the early 80's. I gained experience in sales, repairs, and customer service, which inspired me to open my own store. We are a local shop that takes care of our community, but when Spencer told me about this race, we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to show the world what a couple of kids from St. Louis can do.”



Wheelhouse Bicycle, located at 770 North New Ballas Rd. in Creve Couer, MO, is around the corner from where the duo grew up. They carry products from top brands in the industry such as Giant, Liv, Cervélo, and Niner. Wheelhouse Bicycle has a full-service shop with certified mechanics, repair area, fit studio, and coffee bar. With over 50+ years of combined experience in the bicycle industry, the staff is equipped to help you with any of your questions and repairs.



Spencer Boyd has announced several NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season in addition to his full-time effort in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Young’s Motorsports. Boyd commented on the number of races this season, “Without the backing from people that believe in my dreams, none of this would be possible. This race came together with an old friend, but also because of my relationships with Hairclub, Concealment Express, and JimBob’s Grizzly Beard Care. They make my dreams possible and I don’t ever want to wake up!”



Shop online at wheelhousebicycle.com.

