RCR Post Race Report - Michigan 250

"Man, our Superior Essex Chevrolet Camaro was really fast today at Michigan International Speedway. We easily would have finished inside the top-five and I feel like we could have been in contention for another win for Richard Childress Racing's Xfinity Series program here in the Irish Hills. From the drop of the green flag, our car fired off really well and I knew the biggest challenge all day was to just keep up with the changing track. Unfortunately, while running up front on a restart at the beginning of Stage 2, I received contact from behind, collecting a few other guys and ultimately hurting our car. After trying to fix as much as possible within the damage vehicle policy time allotment, we weren't able to meet minimum speed. We were trying to get the clock reset in order to go to the garage and fix our bent truck arm. It's frustrating because my guys work so hard to bring fast cars to the track each week and then something like this happens when we have a race-winning car. It's a racing deal though and we will keep pushing forward together. I look forward to Daytona next Friday night and giving it all I can there."

-Myatt Snider