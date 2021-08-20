Local Michigan Businesses and Experience Jackson Team Up With Earnhardt

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome back Experience Jackson and Brooklyn Products International to the team, as well as, new partner Irish Hills Collision and Service for this weekends race at Michigan International Speedway.



Brooklyn Products International based out of Brooklyn, MI is a custom manufacturer using its own thermal sealing and die cutting capabilities of polyurethane products for a variety of applications from industrial and medical to automotive and retail. Remember those foam hands you see at a multitude of sporting events? They are the industry leader in those, too.



Irish Hills Collision and Service will also make their first appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend as well. Located in Brooklyn, MI and family owned, they offer a one stop shop for everything you need to maintain your vehicle such as brakes, tires, suspension, A/C, and more! Better yet, they’re located only a mile away from MIS on US-12.



Joining the trio of Michigan based companies is Stoltzfus Pole Building based out of Lititz, PA as an associate partner. Stoltzfus Pole Building specializes in custom pole buildings. There’s no building too big or too small and with the ability to customize, each one is unique. If you need extra storage space, consider Stoltzfus Pole Buildings as your go to place.



Lastly, we’re excited to welcome back Experience Jackson. Last partnering with the team in 2014, and with Jeffrey Earnhardt, they’re back and excited to continue to build the momentum since the last time they were on board. Experience Jackson helps promote the vast amount of healthy and educational opportunities to both tourist and residence in the surrounding area.

JDM PR