Harrison’s Partners with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry

Today, through a social media video, JR Motorsports announced that Harrison’s will join Josh Berry and the No. 8 team as primary partner for eight races during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. A long-time supporter of regional short track racing in the Carolinas, this marks Harrison’s debut in one of NASCAR’s top three series.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with locations across North and South Carolina, Harrison’s is a family-owned chain of retail stores serving as the Southeast’s largest Ariat and Carhartt dealer. For the last 30 years, the company has offered a wide variety of clothing and footwear with the most in-stock casual and safety boots in the area.

“We’ve always felt a lot pride in having a family-owned business,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM general manager. “Danny [Harrison] and his family share those same values. They’ve seen and believe in Josh’s potential. We’re looking forward to helping Harrison’s expand its brand next year and into the future.”

On Monday it was announced that Berry will enter his first full-time NXS season in 2022 on the strength of one win (Martinsville Speedway), four top-five and six top-10 finishes during a 12-race stint in the No. 8 Chevrolet in 2021.

“For the Harrison's brand and family, this was just a perfect combination,” said Kevin Harrison, vice president of Harrison’s. “As we looked for new and engaging ways to expand our brand and footprint, working with JR Motorsports and helping Josh with the next chapter in his career were ideal scenarios. This isn’t just sponsorship, we see this as the beginning of a long relationship with Josh, the Earnhardt family and all of JR Motorsports.”

Berry is a veteran of JRM’s Late Model program, where he has notched 89 wins. He is the only driver in team history to have earned multiple championships for the organization, claiming the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship in 2020, a CARS LMSC driver title in 2017, the CARS owner title in 2016 and the track championships at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Motor Mile (Radford, Va.) Speedway.

“I’ve known the Harrison family for a while now,” said Berry. “I’ve raced against Late Models carrying the Harrison brand many times over the years. Now, it’s great to finally have them on our racecars. Family is very important to them, so it’s a great fit. I can’t thank Danny [Harrison] and his son, Kevin, enough for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent them.”

Additional details on specific races for the No. 8 Harrison’s Camaro, will be announced at a later date.

JRM PR