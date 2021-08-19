Joe Graf Jr. to launch Races for Faces campaign at Michigan International Speedway

Graf will begin a month and a half long campaign to promote their upcoming virtual myFace ninth annual Races for Faces.

Races for Faces is one of myFace’s most important outreach events of the year bringing together thousands of individuals online and in-person. It celebrates those impacted by craniofacial differences by promoting acceptance, inclusion and community, and raising the critical funding needed to ensure that all of myFace’s programs continue to impact the lives of the individuals and families they serve.

Beginning this week, Graf will utilize his social media platforms to encourage fans, drivers, crew, industry members and others to join “Team Graf” in his effort to raise awareness for myFace – while also virtually supporting the Sept. 19, 2021, online event.

Graf will also utilize his No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the Sept. 17 Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway to showcase the event.

“I am incredibly proud to continue my relationship with myFace this season,” said Graf. “Last year, we raised more than $7,000 for myFace .

“This year, we aim to more than triple that amount over the next seven weeks and introduce the NASCAR racing community to an organization that's near and dear to my heart.

“The race is on to change faces and transform lives. And for those that donate, we'll have a few surprises along the way!"

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and delta variant surge, the event that usually attracts thousands of participants will be done virtually for the second consecutive year.

This creates a platform that now everyone across the nation can join as myFace creates and celebrates an environment where we can all feel safe, hopeful and empowered – and come together in solidarity to know we collectively have the capacity to make a difference.

“We are so excited that Joe Jr. and Team Graf have partnered with myFace for Races for Faces for the second year in a row,” offered myFace Executive Director, Stephanie Paul.

“We know that together we will raise critical funds and bring broader awareness to the craniofacial community we serve. With a child born almost every hour with a craniofacial difference, myFace is committed to being there every step of the way to provide the resources, education, support, and access to holistic comprehensive care that can improve outcomes.”

While the virtual event will be held on Sept. 19., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

This year’s initiative is Graf Jr.’s latest involvement with myFace .

In 2018, he donated a portion of his ARCA Menards Series championship winnings to the organization and in 2019 before the pandemic, he hosted several myFace stars and their families for an ARCA Menards Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@ SSGLR0717 ) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

For more information about myFace, please visit www.myFace.org . You can also follow them on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

The New Holland 250 (125 laps | 250 miles) is the 22nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The race will take the green flag on Sat., Aug. 21, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).