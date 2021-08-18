NXS BRUNT Workwear signs another race with Mason Massey

BRUNT Workwear ( BRUNTworkwear.com) and founder Eric Girouard are pleased to announce their next partnership with up-and-coming NASCAR driver Mason Massey for the Wawa 250 Xfinity Series Race at Daytona Motor Speedway on August 27th, 2021. This is the brand's second partnership just one month following Mason's NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After a crash ended the race early for the BRUNT Workwear No. 99 car in New Hampshire, BRUNT wanted to double down based on their belief in Mason and his story - the brand wants to support him in this pivotal point in his career and get in another race before end of season. A Friday night race under the lights at Daytona felt like the perfect race to do it.

This continued partnership is special as their unique pairing has deep meaning to BRUNT and Mason. Both up and coming workwear brand, BRUNT, and Mason are celebrating the underdog and believe that there is always a possibility for greatness from unexpected places. This is why BRUNT is thrilled to be able to support Mason through his next big race in Daytona.

BRUNT is redefining everyday work boots and apparel for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands, a concept that's deeply relatable to Massey. A Douglasville, GA native, Mason Massey grew up with workwear at the center of the conversation and culture of his small-town upbringing. He knows how important affordable reliable workwear is to the American worker. BRUNT is excited to have the opportunity to outfit the driver with the company’s logo and Massey’s No. 99 racecar will be fully wrapped in BRUNT branding for the race producing the No. 99 BRUNT Workwear car.

Mason with 18 years racing has over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, 10 track records and is the Alabama 200 Winner for Bill Elliott Racing. In 12 starts in the NXS, Massey has an average start of 30.0 and an average finish of 25.9. His best finish of his career was at Talladega Superspeedway, where he finished in the 20th position.

BJMM PR