Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra Preview -- New Holland 250

No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra News and Notes

THREE WINS: Saturday’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn will be Ty Gibbs’ 12 th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up three wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway and two weeks ago at Watkins Glen International. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and eight top-five finishes and has led 139 laps in just 11 starts.

career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but he has already racked up three wins. He scored a win in his series debut in February at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway and two weeks ago at Watkins Glen International. He has scored one pole position (Elkhart Lake) and eight top-five finishes and has led 139 laps in just 11 starts. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch.

A TITLE IN MIND: While Gibbs is set to compete in 14 Xfinity races in 2021, he is competing fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series where he is first in points, and has scored wins at Phoenix International Raceway, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Toledo (Ohio) Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio, Iowa Speedway and Winchester (Ind.) Speedway.

GIBBS 2021 SCHEDULE: In 2021, Gibbs will compete for an ARCA Championship and in 14 Xfinity races, who also attempting to win the Xfinity Sunoco Rookie of the Year award. His remaining Xfinity schedule includes: Michigan International Speedway (August 21), Richmond Raceway (September 11), Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (October 9) and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (October 23).

GIBBS IN 2020: Gibbs captured an ARCA Menards Series-high six wins in 2020, despite only running a partial schedule. He also scored 12 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in his 16 starts last season to help claim the organization’s first ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts this weekend. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 28 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler and Christopher Bell.

JGR AT MICHGIAN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 49 total starts at Michigan International Speedway in Xfinity competition with five wins, 18 top-five finishes, 32 top-10 finishes and two pole-starting positions. The team has led 414 laps

RACE INFO: The New Hollard 250 is scheduled for 3:30 pm EDT on Saturday, Aug. 21 and will be broadcast on NBCSN, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra

“I haven’t been to Michigan before, so it will help to run with ARCA on Friday afternoon before the Xfinity race on Saturday. Chris Gale and the crew will bring us a good Sport Clips Toyota Supra and we’ll see what we can do. It’ll be an interesting weekend because we race three days in a row because we’ll leave Michigan and head to Springfield, Illinois on Sunday for the ARCA race on the dirt-mile. So it will be a fun weekend and hopefully a successful one.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota Supra

“I like Michigan and was able to win there a few years ago with Kyle Busch. Ty running the ARCA race on Friday will help him get some laps at Michigan before the Xfinity race. We'll bring a strong Sport Clips Toyota Supra and see what we can do. It's been great to have Ty in the car for three straight weeks and he keeps getting better and better. Hopefully we can have a strong run this weekend.”

