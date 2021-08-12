JJ Yeley to Replace Max Papis in the No. 17 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

JJ Yeley will take over in the Rick Ware Racing Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course this Saturday August 14th, 2021, for Max Papis after Max tested positive for COVID-19.



“It’s always an unfortunate event when another driver has to be taken out of the car. I have a great respect for Max and all that he has done for the motorsport’s world. I will try my best to get the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) car in the show and compete on Saturday."



“We were so excited to see the return of Max Papis after our conversation in Nashville last weekend. We knew he would be competitive at the legendary Brickyard with the extensive history he has at the track. I hope Max has a speedy recovery from COVID-19. We were lucky enough to have JJ on hand because he is driving the #51 Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) midget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track event on Monday. We have all the confidence in the world that JJ will be competitive in the Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) Chevrolet this Saturday.”



Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine in February 2020 and is the first and only CGRP receptor antagonist available in an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT). A single dose of Nurtec ODT has been shown to get people with migraine back to normal functioning within 60 minutes and have lasting effects for up to 48 hours.

Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraine and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses. Migraine is characterized by debilitating attacks lasting four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms, including pulsating headaches of moderate to severe pain intensity that can be associated with nausea or vomiting, and/or sensitivity to sound (phonophobia) and sensitivity to light (photophobia).



The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course is scheduled for this Saturday August 14th, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. For more information about Rick Ware Racing, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

RWR PR