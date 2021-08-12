JD Motorsports Adds A Stout List Of Road Course Aces For Indianapolis

In what seems to be a bold move, JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) adds three road course aces to their driver line up for the Indianapolis Road Course event.



No. 0 ForeverLawn Chevrolet – Spencer Pumpelly



Back for this third race with JD Motorsports is road course veteran, Spencer Pumpelly, who previous ran for the team during COTA and Road America. Pumpelly finished 19th at COTA and 36th (crash) at Road America at his last two events and has set his sights on showing what he’s capable of at Indianapolis this weekend.



“I’m thankful to be back with JDM for another road course event, this time at the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The last two events, the cars have shown quite a bit of speed, but unfortunately, we’ve gotten caught up in a few incidents. I’m really excited to get back to the track and do the best I can this weekend. I’m really just thankful for the opportunity.”



No. 6 Chevrolet – Ryan Eversley



Ryan Eversley is back in NASCAR competition for his 2nd race of the year, although this time in the Xfinity Series. While Eversley may be a little new to stock cars, his prowess in road course racing is expansive. This year alone in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR Class, he’s ran 7 races with 1 win and 4 podiums. The Road Course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway should play well into his strengths.



“I’m really looking forward to making my Xfinity series debut and racing for JD Motorsports at Indy this week! Joining my good friends Mike Skeen and Spencer Pumpelly will make it an easier transition as well since they both have been racing stock cars a little longer than I have so I’m confident that if we work together we can get our car in the field. Racing anything at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an honor but to get to race in another NASCAR series at the most famous race track in the world is something I honestly never imagined. Thanks to Johnny and the team for giving me this opportunity.”



No. 15 Chevrolet – Mike Skeen



If the name sounds familiar, you’d be right. Mike Skeen returns to the team for his 2nd race since 2018. In his last race at Watkins Glen, Skeen qualified a respectable 24th and quickly worked his way to the top half of the field. Late in the race, he experienced brake issues but after a hard fought effort by the crew to get him back out, Skeen finished in 28th. This year in the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 Class, Skeen has had 1 podium and 1 “Fastest Lap”.



“I’m really excited to be back with the guys at JD Motorsports. Back in 2018 at Watkins Glen, we had a really fast car. Sadly, towards the end of the race we had brake issues. I’m hoping to improve on previous finish this time at the Indianapolis Road Course. I know the guys at the shop can build me a fast car, and I hope I can give them the finish they deserve. A huge thank you to Johnny and everyone on the team for giving me another opportunity.”



Next week at Michigan International Speedway, Jeffrey Earnhardt will return to the No. 0 Chevrolet, Ryan Vargas will return to the No. 6 Chevrolet, and Colby Howard will return to the No. 15 Chevrolet.

JDM PR