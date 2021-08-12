Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Indianapolis Road Course NXS Advance

You made your first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start on a road course last year at Indianapolis. How much have you learned about road-course racing since then? “I feel like I’ve definitely learned a lot since last year at Indy. Road courses are a different animal and you have to learn over time. Without practice at most of my road-course starts, it’s difficult to learn before the green flag, but I’ve made progress. The No. 98 Monster Energy team has brought a great road-course package this season and we’ve been fast at every race. We just have to minimize the mistakes and stay out of trouble this weekend.” This is your second road-course race in as many weeks. What did you learn at Watkins Glen last Saturday that you can apply at Indianapolis? “There’s a lot that we can transfer over to this weekend. We were easily a top-10 car, but had to race our way from the back to the front on the final stage. Our Monster Energy Ford Mustang is fast and I think we showed that by passing so many cars in the final laps of the race. As long as we do what we have to do all weekend, we can run up front on Saturday. You’re heading into a weekend where you get to practice and qualify before the race on Saturday. How valuable is that additional track time? “I’m excited to have practice and qualifying at Indy. Not having those sessions has become the norm since the pandemic hit last year, so you really take advantage of them when you have them. There’s a lot you can learn as a driver and as a team. We’ve been fast in a majority of our practices and qualifying sessions this season, so we’re hoping to keep that momentum going.” TSC PR