Max Papis to Drive Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) No.17 Chevrolet Camaro at Indianapolis Road Course

Crowd favorite “Mad” Max Papis will pilot the Rick Ware Racing Nurtec ODT (Rimegepant) No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Road Course this Saturday August 14th, 2021.



Max has been a professional race car driver since he was 12 years old. Since then he has raced in Formula 1, ChampCar, IndyCar, IMSA, Grand-Am, IROC, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Nationwide Series, NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, being the European driver with most NASCAR starts (95).



Max Quote

“I think it might be the first time in history that someone will go from INDYCAR race control to race a NASCAR car in the same day. I’m excited to come back to NASCAR with Rick Ware out of a conversation on pitlane at the IndyCar event. I always say I am never retired, just in-between sponsors. It will be even more special to do in Indianapolis in front of my kids and many of my long-time race fans that have seen me competing here throughout my career. This track has been great to me in the past and I have been able to be on the podium both in IMSA and SVRA. it feels SOOO good to be back! Thank you, Rick, and all at RWR for making this happen “



Rick Ware Quote

“I was talking with Max last week in Nashville and I brought up the race on the Indy Road Course. I jokingly asked Max if he remembered how to drive a four-speed manual or if he was too scared. Max jumped at the opportunity and called my bluff! We are so excited to have a fan-favorite like Max get into our Xfinity car and compete after getting out of the officials stand for INDYCAR. We look forward to this start with more information coming soon about other possible opportunities.”

RWR PR