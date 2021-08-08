Ty Gibbs brings home victory at Watkins Glen

Ty Gibbs won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International Raceway.

Gibbs outlasted Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps to win Saturday's Xfinity Series race. Gibbs led 43 of 82 laps on Saturday.

Saturday's victory marks Gibbs third victory in his last 10 starts. His victory also marked the No. 54's eighth win in the last 10 starts. Kyle Busch has five wins and Christopher Bell has one win.

Gibbs lost the lead on a restart with 12 laps to go but regained the lead soon after.

"I ran him wide in Turn 1 to take the lead,” Ausrin Cindric said post-race. “He ran me wide in Turn 6 to take the lead. It’s hard racing. He deserved to win."

Rounding out the top five were AJ Allmendinger in second, Austin Cindric in third, Justin Allgaier in fourth and Harrison Burton in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Brandon Jones in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Jeb Burton in eighth, Justin Haley in ninth and Sam Mayer in tenth.