ArmorGuard Coatings Joins BMS for First NASCAR Xfinity Series Race as Primary Partner for Watkins Glen

Brandon Brown | Watkins Glen International | Xfinity Stats

“It’s exciting to get back to racing after a few weeks off for the Olympic break; especially at Watkins Glen since we weren’t able to race there last year due to COVID.

“This weekend, we have a few different partners on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro, beginning with ArmorGuard Coatings who will be joining the team for their first NASCAR Xfinity Series race as the primary partner of our car.

“ArmorGuard specializes in residential and commercial floor coatings for home, garage and shop floors and is a natural fit for race shops. I feel like they fit our NASCAR market so well as most NASCAR fans are auto enthusiasts that have garage space. They actually did one of my father's floors, which turned out great.

“Lauzon Aviation will be taking over the decklid position for their first NASCAR race as well. They’re a commercial air service and tourist establishment located in Northern Ontario, Canada, and decided to come on board as the Canadian border is set to reopen on August 9th, which makes it the perfect time for Americans to take advantage of the great fishing and hunting that Ontario has to offer. It's a really cool partnership and hopefully they can fly us to a win this weekend.

“On the lower quarter panels, we have Larry’s Hard Lemonade coming back on board. What started out as a race partnership has really turned into a great friendship and I'm very thankful for all of their support. They're a veteran-owned company and one thing that I love about working with them is that when you see their car, you know it's their car; they have great paint schemes that really catch your eye.

“Jabs Construction will be filling the TV panel for us this weekend. Tim and the entire Jabs family have been longtime family friends and Jabs Construction has been a great partner of our program since the beginning. They’ve really invested in our team this year and I think a lot of BMS (Brandonbilt Motorsports) fans have taken notice as this weekend will be their 3rd time on the car this season in either a primary or associate level position, which I’m extremely grateful for.

“Closing out the list of partners for this weekend is GreenTech Energy, who will be riding along on the C-Post of our No. 68. Working with companies like GreenTech (Energy) makes you feel good, knowing that you're offsetting some of your carbon footprint, which is really their biggest goal. Also, by going solar, you're not only saving money, but earning it as well. GreenTech Energy's solar panels store energy, which you can then sell back to your local power company if it is not being used..

“It’s really special to have so much partner support this weekend and I’m ready to give them a strong run on Saturday.”

BMS PR