Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International

Erik Jones – No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Watkins Glen International



News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Erik Jones will start the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 from the 36th position on Saturday afternoon. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Watkins Glen International Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 will mark Jones’ first start for Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR), and his first start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since a lone start at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019. Jones a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series (Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway), holds three starts to his credit at Watkins Glen International in NCS competition earning an average finish of 6.33, with a best of fourth in 2019. While Jones holds just two NASCAR Xfinity starts claiming an average finish of 10 with a best of eighth.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- Tailored Media; Tailored Media is a global, award winning, full-service Advertising Agency that delivers intricately designed creative videos and graphics, strategically planned media campaigns that are skillfully executed. Tailored Media’s offers the full digital suite of: Social Media, Over-The-Top Television (OTT) Behavioral Targeting, Audience Extension, Display & Mobile targeting, Geo-Fencing, Connected TV, SEO and SEM. Tailored Media’s creative services include: Video Production, Editing, Commercials, Social Media, Graphic Design & Production. Tailored Media’s Traditional Broadcast and Outdoor media services include: Planning, Producing, Executing and Analyzing to maximize clients spend to efficiently market their brand. Go to TailoredMedia.com to learn more.



- Erik Jones Quote Box; “Total respect to the entire No. 31 team and everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, and Chevrolet for what they have been able to accomplish with this organization in such a short amount of time. It has been so cool to watch from the outside.”



- “I am thankful for the opportunity to join a JAR line-up of some very talented drivers. It will be great to return to the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 31 Camaro at Watkins Glen. With my past experience there I am hopeful we will be able to garner a great finish.”



- Jordan Anderson Quote Box; “Erik is a very talented driver and one that can immediately jump in and make a positive impact bringing a wealth of knowledge and depth to the team”



- “To have another Cup driver, who has been successful at every level he has been in, get behind the wheel of one our JAR racecars will help us continue to build our program for the future. My first full season competing in the Truck Series was Erik’s first full season as well, as he went on to win the Championship that year, so it is pretty exciting to see things come full circle for us to have the opportunity to work together.”



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) will bring chassis No. 103 for Jones to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at Watkins Glen International. Since being acquired from RCR in the off-season Saturday’s race will be the second of the season for JAR. In its debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Driver/Owner Jordan Anderson behind the wheel chassis No. 103 would run in the top-20 the first two stages, but would encounter battery issues at the completion of Stage 2 resulting in a 34th place finish.

JAR PR