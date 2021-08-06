SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Watkins Glen International Event Preview

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday afternoon’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200.

Watkins Glen marks the seventh race of a multi-race deal where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible Gold TM .

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: Because gold prices often do not trade in the same direction as the stock market, some compare buying gold to buying insurance.

You may not need it, but it may be beneficial in some circumstances.

Saving You Some Money: As summer has officially shifted into high gear, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

In support of their recent partnership at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway last month, Z Grills Racing ( ZGrillsRacing.com ) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Special Guests: This weekend at Watkins Glen, Graf and SS GreenLight Racing will push NASCAR’s “Summy Family Fun” campaign by introducing the YouTube influence group: Endless RVing to NASCAR.

The family is from New Jersey and husband and wife Ismael and Mary Jean Alsina will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary on the grounds of Watkins Glen.

With over 43,000 YouTube subscribers, Endless RVing will inhale the NASCAR experience at one of the best camping venues on the circuit in the Finger Lakes of New York cheering Joe Graf Jr., the No. 07 G-Coin SS GreenLight Racing team and the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field on Saturday afternoon.

Coming Soon Races for Faces: Joe Graf Jr. will soon again be racing for a cause in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For the second consecutive year, Graf will be virtually participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences.

Over the coming weeks, stay tuned for ways you can show your support of “Team Graf” and see how your name can appear on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway next month!

New Leadership : SS GreenLight Racing announced last month that Joe Williams will take over crew chief duties for Joe Graf Jr. for the remainder of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Williams joins SS GreenLight Racing after a tenure at Our Motorsports. Additionally, Danny Johnson joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as car chief.

In their first two races together at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Graf has charged to two of his best finishes since March at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway with a 25th and 24th place efforts respectively, giving the team some momentum towards the remainder of the 2021 season.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 will mark Graf’s first career start at WGI.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series had planned to compete at Watkins Glen last year, but the event was realigned to another race track due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Nuggets: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Road America (Wisc.), the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course twice, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course respectively.

He holds an average starting position of 26.2 (per rule book) and an average result of 23.7 with 99 percent of the laps complete.

Put Me In Coach: To strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the 2020 offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 85 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 52nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his first at the 2.450-mile road course.

In his previous 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran Josh Bilicki will drive the No. 17 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon.

Bilicki is set to make his 70th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and third in the Finger Lakes of New York. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2019 Zippo 200 at The Glen, where he finished 26th after starting 16th driving for RSS Racing.

