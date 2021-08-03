‘Let Hope Shine’ Event on Sept. 22 to Honor Cancer Fighters

The Dale Jr. Foundation, in conjunction with The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, will present the inaugural ‘Let Hope Shine’ presented by Good Sam event to honor cancer fighters everywhere on Sept. 22 at Cornelius Road Park in Mooresville. The event brings family, friends and neighbors together for a special luminary lighting during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Sponsors and guests will have the opportunity to purchase a luminary dedication in honor of a loved one affected by cancer. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. will make appearances at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. EDT at the park. Food trucks, activities for kids and some Catwalk for a Cause kids in will be on hand for attendees to enjoy.

“We’re excited to partner with The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation to bring the community together to honor, celebrate and remember individuals and families affected by cancer. ‘Let Hope Shine’ is about gathering families together to shine a light on hope. We encourage you to join us on Sept. 22,” said Regina Smith, director of The Dale Jr. Foundation.

Those interested in attending or supporting ‘Let Hope Shine’ can find further information at www.thedalejrfoundation.org, as well as purchase Luminary Tickets and event T-shirts.

Dale Jr. Foundation PR