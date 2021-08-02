Erik Jones Returns to the Xfinity Series Driving for Jordan Anderson Racing at Watkins Glen

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today Erik Jones will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start since 2019 driving the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS at Watkins Glen International on August 7.



“Total respect to the entire No. 31 team and everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, and Chevrolet for what they have been able to accomplish with this organization in such a short amount of time. It has been so cool to watch from the outside.” said Jones.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to join a JAR line-up of some very talented drivers. It will be great to return to the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 31 Camaro at Watkins Glen. With my past experience there I am hopeful we will be able to garner a great finish.”



Now in the fifth full-season of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), the Byron, Mich. native holds 169 NCS starts to his credit claiming two victories; Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway to go with 33 top-five’s and 64 top-10 finishes.



The 25-year-old Jones wrote NASCAR history in 2017 becoming the first driver ever to win Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in all of NASCAR’s top-three national touring series.



In 2015 Jones went on to capture the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) championship in his first full season, followed by finishing fourth in the NXS championship standings the next year in his only full season. In 78 career NXS races, Jones has raced to nine wins with 37 top-five finishes, and 50 top-10 finishes.



For Jones, whose career has been predominantly made up by competing on ovals, he has adapted well to the scenic upstate New York road course. In three starts at Watkins Glen in NCS competition, Jones holds an average finish of 6.33 with a best of fourth in 2019, while holding an average finish of 10 with a best of eighth in two starts in NXS.



“Erik is a very talented driver and one that can immediately jump in and make a positive impact - bringing a wealth of knowledge and depth to the team,” stated JAR President Jordan Anderson.



“To have another Cup driver, who has been successful at every level he has been in, get behind the wheel of one our JAR racecars will help us continue to build our program for the future. My first full season competing in the Truck Series was Erik’s first full season as well, as he went on to win the Championship that year, so it is pretty exciting to see things come full circle for us to have the opportunity to work together.”



At the mid-point of the JAR Xfinity teams debut season, the new organization has had success early racing to four top-ten finishes in nine races with a driver lineup consisting of Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala and owner/driver Jordan Anderson.



Crew chief Arthur (Artie) Haire will continue to oversee the team’s efforts at Watkins Glen as they continue to utilize cars acquired from RCR and engines from ECR.



Jones’ No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS will carry familiar branding and colors of Bommarito Automotive Group of St. Louis, Missouri.



Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by President John Bommarito and over 900 dedicated team members. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s “Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group and to shop the inventory of current vehicles available visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Coverage of the NXS race at Watkins Glen International begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 7. The event will air on the Motor Racing Network (MRN), SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90, CNBC, and the NBC Sports APP.



Stay updated with everything Erik Jones by following him on Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow the team all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JAR PR