Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports and MBM Motorsports Team Up to Honor First Responders and Mercy Flight Central at The Glen

Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports is partnering with MBM Motorsports to field the number 66 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International. Timmy Hill will pilot the car known as “2nd Chances.”

Craig Partee, owner of Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports, considers Watkins Glen International his home track.

Craig’s weekday vocation is construction, racing is his passion. Craig’s 30-year racing history started driving in the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) racing series. He moved through the local track ranks from assisting to build a championship-winning Microd (specialized go-kart) chassis to ARCA-East racing series as a crew member. His experience and hard work afforded him opportunities with the NASCAR Xfinity series and NASCAR Cup series as a team member in a variety of roles. From 2010-2011, Craig fielded cars in the Xfinity series as the car and team owner of Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports. The following years he continued to support various race teams including MBM Motorsports.

Craig’s 30-year racing career tribute was scheduled for Watkins Glen International for the NASCAR Xfinity race August 2020. The pandemic and fate had other plans for Craig.

On June 26, 2020 he was seriously injured when a historic barn he was dismantling collapsed and buried him in heavy debris. He was entrapped under the rubble for over an hour. Thanks to the brave first responders and law enforcement officials in Ontario County NY, they rescued Craig and transported him to the trauma center via Mercy Flight Central air medical service. After several days of hospitalization, Craig returned to Seneca Falls for further recovery from his injuries.

“I wanted to do something special to show my appreciation to the first responders and law enforcement officials who worked so hard and didn’t give up on me. They extricated me from under the barn and gave me a second chance at life. If it weren’t for them risking their own lives to save mine, I probably would not be here today. I am dedicating this race car to them as my way of saying ‘thank you.’ It seemed fitting to name the car “2nd Chances.” I also want to thank MBM Motorsports and Timmy Hill for allowing me to partner with them to make this happen. I am grateful for the opportunity and grateful to be alive.” – Craig Partee – Owner, Fleur-De-Lis Motorsports

The 66 “2nd Chances” Camaro carries Mercy Flight Central tail number N911SM -- the helicopter that carried Craig to the hospital from the accident scene.

The public is invited to view the car Friday, August 6 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Fleur De Lis Brew Works in Seneca Falls. Schedule subject to change.

MBM PR