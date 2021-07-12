Emerling to Pilot the No.23 at Nhms

Our Motorsports announces today the addition of Patrick Emerling to its driver roster for the No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emerling will pilot the entry of this weekend’s Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 23 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” Said Emerling. “New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of my favorite tracks. I am looking forward to pulling double duty in the Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour.”

The 28-year-old made his NXS debut in 2020 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Emerling is currently leading in points in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “We are looking forward to a good showing with Patrick with his experience at New Hampshire Speedway. He brings a ton of talent to our team,” said Our Motorsports Owner Chris Our. The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will take the green flag on Saturday, July 17 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 200-lap event will be broadcast on NBSCN.

Our Motorsports PR