JD Motorsports Pocono Green 225 at Pocono Raceway Race Recap

JD Motorsports drivers Jeffrey Earnhardt, Landon Cassill, Ryan Vargas, and Colby Howard took on the “Tricky Triangle” on Sunday as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season made its annual trip to Pocono Raceway. The stop marked the sixteenth event of the thirty-three race season.
Landon Cassill, driver of the No. 4 Voyager Chevrolet, started the 90-lap race from the 23rd position. Cassill finished 24th in Stage 1, and moved all the way up to 14th in Stage 2 with the help of pit strategy. As the race came to a close, Cassill crossed the line with a 21st place finish – a nice rebound from a crash in last weekend’s event at Nashville.
Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the No. 0 ForeverLawn Chevrolet, started deep in the field in 38th position. Earnhardt drove through the field to finish 27th in Stage 1 and picked up two additional spots to finish 25th in Stage 2. Strategy and adjustments pushed Jeffrey to a 22nd place finish, gaining one spot in the points standings in the process.
Colby Howard, driver of the No. 15 Save America Now PAC Chevrolet, made his first ever start at Pocono, starting from 37th position. Adapting quickly, Howard moved to 28th in Stage 1 and finished 27th in Stage 2. Despite contact with another car in the third stage, Colby pressed onward to finish 24th at the 2.5-mile track, moving up one position in the points standings.
Ryan Vargas, driver of the No. 6 Every Life is Worth Saving Chevrolet, made his second start at Pocono from the 21st starting position. Vargas fought handling issues in Stage 1 and dropped down to 29th, but unfortunately his day came to an early close on lap 25. Ryan was involved in a race-ending accident once one of the leaders got turned in front of the field, leaving no room to maneuver around the carnage. The rookie was scored with a disappointing 39th place finish.
Looking ahead, the NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Road America this Independence Day weekend for some more road course action. Fans can watch the Henry 180 live on NBC at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, July 3rd. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com #TeamJDM
DRIVERS POINTS STANDINGS AFTER POCONO:
18th. Landon Cassill
24th. Colby Howard
25th. Ryan Vargas
28th. Jeffrey Earnhardt
JDM PR