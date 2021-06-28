Josh Berry Earns Jordan Anderson Racing Fifth Top-Ten of Season at Pocono Raceway

Start: 33
Stage 1: 10
Stage 2: 9
Finish: 9
Status: Running
Laps Completed: 90
Laps Led: 0
Stage One Recap:
- Berry would line up 33rd on the grid for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons after the starting lineup was determined by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
- As the green flag waved Berry would waste no time moving forward on the opening lap launching past car-after-car on the highline into the 22nd spot by the start of Lap-2.
- Lap-3 would see Berry move past the No. 47 another position into 21st, while the next lap would see Berry pass the No. 44 into 20th.
- Running comfortably in 20th for three laps Berry would set his sights on the No.2 and would compete the pass on Lap-7 moving into 19th.
- Continuing to advance forward on Lap-9 would see Berry work his way past the No. 68 into the 17th position.
- The first caution of the day would drop over the field on Lap-11 as the No. 92 would lose the handle on his car and back it into the wall causing excessive damage. Running in the 17th position Berry would remain on track as the leaders would pit early.
- Restarting in the 12th spot, Berry would look to crack the Top-10 in the three-lap dash to the finish of Stage 1.
- Lap-18 would see Berry move past the No. 98 and No. 02 into the 10th position.
- At the completion of Stage 1 Berry would cross the Green and White checkered flag in the 10th spot.
Stage Two Recap:
- During the Stage break Crew Chief Arthur (Artie Haire) would call Berry to pit lane for a scheduled 4 tire and fuel stop.
- Berry would line up 18th for the re-start on Lap-25.
- On the restart the red flag would be displayed as the No. 8 would get into the No. 11 sending him spinning hard into the inside wall between Turns 1 & 2 before coming back across the track and getting hit by No. 6.
- After a 5:40 red flag Berry would restart in 17th spot on Lap-28.
- On the restart Berry would once again be on the move to the front moving past the No. 68, No. 51, No. 61 by Lap-29.
- Fourth caution of the day would be displayed on Lap-34 as No. 20 attempting to move into the second position would lose the handle and spin hard into the outside wall. Running in the 12th position Berry would stay on track in search of earning stage points.
- Restarting in the 7th position on Lap-39 Berry would lose ground to the cars behind him with newer tires falling back to the 9th spot at the finish of Stage 2.
Final Stage:
- Under the stage break, Berry would come to pit lane for four tires, and fuel, and would restart the final Stage in the 23rd position.
- Lap-45 would see Berry move past the No. 15, No. 0, and No. 48 into the 19th position.
- The sixth caution would be issued when the No. 98 would spin and hit the outside wall. Running in the 17th position Berry would remain on track.
- Green flag pit-stops would start for the leaders on Lap-55 with two tire stops.
- Attempting to maximize as much fuel millage as possible Berry would stay out on track as long as possible before making his pit-stop.
- Coming to pit lane for his Green-Flag stop on Lap-57 for four tires, and fuel. Berry would merge back into the running order in the 33rd position.
- As cars would still need to pit as the laps would wind down Berry’s running position would cycle back towards the front once all completed.
- By Lap-67 Berry would cycle into the 24th position, by Lap-73 into the 19th position, by Lap-77 into 13thposition.
- On Lap-80 the No. 39 would be the final car to pit moving Berry into the 11th spot.
- With two laps to go Berry would make a final push toward the front passing two more cars into 9th.
- When the final checkered flag flew on Lap-90, Berry would cross the finish line in the 9th position. Earning JAR, it’s fifth Top-10 of the year.
Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Recap:
- #22-Austin Cindric won Saturday’s Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway. This is Cindric’s fourth win of the season.
- #54-Ty Gibbs finished second, erasing more than three seconds off the lead in the final three laps of the race. #7-Justin Allgaier, #9-Noah Gragson and #16-AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top five.
- Despite speeding on pit road twice, #18-Daniel Hemric rebounded to finish sixth. #19-Brandon Jones, #10-Jeb Burton, #31-Josh Berry and #2-Myatt Snider mad up the rest of the Top-10.
- #20-Harrison Burton led all 20 laps in the opening stage en route to his second stage victory of the season. Gibbs was victorious in the second stage.
- There were 11 lead changes among eight drivers and six cautions for 21 yellow flag laps.
