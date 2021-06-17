Natalie Decker will have sponsorship from Red Street Records this weekend in Nashville

The NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 will take the green June 19th at 3:30pm ET on NBCSN. For those fans in attendance there will be a full day filled with much entertainment leading up to the race that you won’t want to miss.

“Nashville Superspeedway will be a first for me and for other young drivers. “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to make this debut opening of the track, it means a lot to me! Especially because my partner Red Street Records is from Nashville and they all will be here cheering my team on.” Natalie Decker explained.

In 2021 for the NXS Red Street Records has partnered with Decker at Daytona Road Course and Talladega with the artists Jason Crabb and Cade Thompson on the hoods. “It has been an honor to represent Christian song writers and I have made life long friends with everyone at Red Street Records. It’s so inspiring to spend time with this group.” Natalie Decker stated.

“I am really looking forward to getting back with Our Motorsports Team No. 23 and learning the Nashville Track. Our Motorsports is a very strong team and they give me a lot of support on and off the track.” Natalie Decker explained.

Our motorsports is excited to work with Natalie again to get another great finish at Nashville,” said team owner Chris Our.

“We are incredibly proud to be sponsoring Natalie Decker for NASCAR Nashville. She is a powerful example within the sport and it’s exciting to be hosting her and No. 23 in our hometown Music City,” said Mark Lusk, President/GM Red Street Record.

Catch the action this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19th at 3:30 PM E.T. Coverage will be held on NBCSC and MRN.

Our Motorsports PR