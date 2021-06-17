Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Nashville NXS Advance

There is practice and qualifying once again this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. After topping the speed charts and winning your first career pole at Charlotte, are you looking forward to these sessions? “Definitely. You learn so much in practice and qualifying that can transfer over to the race. The sim is great, but nothing beats actually getting out on the track and putting down some laps before the green flag. I’m hoping we can produce the same results as Charlotte. I’m excited to show some speed this weekend at Nashville.” This is your first start at Nashville Superspeedway. How do you feel heading into the weekend? “I’m pumped to get to Nashville. The Xfinity Series hasn’t been there in a quite a few years, so it’s great to get NASCAR back to Music City. On top of the excitement of a new racetrack, I’m also happy that we’re able to fit in practice and qualifying this weekend. It’s another chance for us to learn and improve as the season continues.” Monster Energy has been with you for some time. Talk about what that long-term partnership means to you. “It’s super cool to have that support from Monster Energy. I love the flat black scheme with the bright green ‘M’ on the hood. I’ve been with the Monster Energy folks since I was probably 15 or 16 years old through my family’s off-road racing team, who they sponsored. We just kept that relationship alive as time went on. The people out in Corona, California, are like family to me and they’re so supportive of my career. Hopefully, I can get them a win in Nashville this weekend.” TSC PR