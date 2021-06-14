Jordan Anderson Racing Partners with hotel Indigo for NASCAR's Return to Nashville

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) and hotel Indigo by IHG announced today a partnership that will make hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown the official hotel partner of JAR throughout NASCAR’s return to Nashville, Tennessee.



As a part of the new partnership, hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown will serve as an associate sponsor on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Rackley Roofing 200 on June 18, and on the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS during the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 19 that will be held at the nearby Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.



"All of us at the Hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown are excited to be partnering with Jordan Anderson Racing, The NASCAR race is one of the first major events in Nashville since the pandemic.” Stated hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown Director of Sales, Gina Westbury. “It is also the first race as NASCAR returns to Nashville Motor Speedway since 2011. We are excited the city will be thriving with fans."



Long before downtown Nashville was filled with the twang of honky-tonks and the tunes of singer-songwriters, printing presses provided the soundtrack to the neighborhood. Soon after, speakeasies cemented the district’s rowdy reputation, with patron’s brown-bagging their own liquor to Printer’s Alley’s “mixing bars,” giving birth to a BYOB movement that continued after Prohibition’s repeal.



With the transformation of an early 1900’s bank, Printing meets Prohibition at Hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown, which brings the area’s past lives to the forefront of its design and artwork with a modern spin on the 161-room boutique hotel anchored by a restaurant and bar that complements traditional Southern food and drink.



The District Bar and Lounge is a popular chef driven locally sourced restaurant focused around entertainment featuring LIVE music seven nights a week located right in the lobby of the hotel.



“Traveling each weekend February to November the NASCAR schedule brings us to some amazing cities all around the United States enriched with incredible history and cuisine,” stated JAR President and Driver, Jordan Anderson. “I am excited for our team to pair with a brand that is big on local tradition and history all while providing modern accommodations to give us a sense of being right at home after being spending a long day at the track.”



In 2004, the first Hotel Indigo property opened its doors across from the Fabulous Fox Theatre in the eclectic arts and entertainment district of Midtown Atlanta. Today, hotel Indigo calls 143 culturally rich communities all over the world home, from New York to Paris, London to Shanghai, Hong Kong to Singapore— there is a hotel Indigo in all the places you’ve always wanted to visit and do business in.



This partnership is not just contained to JAR. Friends and fans of JAR are invited to also enjoy the benefits of this partnership by claiming savings on a stay at hotel Indigo Nashville Downtown during NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway by visiting the hotel Indigo Jordan Anderson Racing Page.



Tickets for both the NCWTS Rackley Roofing 200 and the NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 are still available for purchase by visiting the Nashville Superspeedway online.



If you are unable to make it to Nashville the NCWTS Rackley Roofing 200 will be aired LIVE on Fox Sports 1and the Fox Sports App at 8:00 PM EST on Friday night June 18. While the

NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 will be broadcast LIVE on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App at 3:30 PM EST on Saturday afternoon June 19.



Both races will also be aired live on the radio on the Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio Channel 90.



For more information on JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com , and be sure to follow the team along all season on the JAR social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

