Andy's Frozen Custard Announces Title Sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Race

Race fans, raise your spoons! In celebration of Andy's Frozen Custard's 35th anniversary and as part of a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway, Andy's™, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop, announced the title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race on October 16 at Texas Motor Speedway. The "Andy's Frozen Custard 335," is the first-ever entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race for the 35-year-old company.

Andy's will also be partnering with Kaulig Racing for the "Andy's 335." A. J. Allmendinger, who just earned his second win of the 2021 NXS season and has already locked himself into the playoffs, will be driving the No.16 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevy in the race.

"This is such an exciting time for Andy's, with this motorsport's partnership launching in our 35th anniversary year," Andy Kuntz, president of Andy's Frozen Custard said. "Our family has a long history of being motorsports fans and has sponsored regional and developing drivers. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our anniversary than to become part of the racing community in this way."

The partnership kicked off last month as Andy's Frozen Custard became the Official Treat of Texas Motor Speedway, offering "Lone Star State" race fans the chance to enjoy Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard treats on-site through branded kiosks, treat trucks and to suite holders. Fans of Andy's across the country and racing alike have enjoyed the new "Three-Crete Concrete" frozen custard treat, created by Austin Dillon himself featuring his favorite toppings of fresh bananas, cookie dough and creamy peanut butter. Andy's sponsored the Austin-Dillon-driven No. 3 Chevrolet in this year's NASCAR Cup Series, which debuted June 13 at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Andy's Frozen Custard 335 will take place at 3 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, October 16, and will be broadcast live nationally on NBC.

Andy's Frozen Custard PR