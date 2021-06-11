No Place better than Texas for Jeremy Clements Racing to introduce new Texas partners, Straitline and Nitro

Xfinity Series News
Friday, Jun 11 56
No Place better than Texas for Jeremy Clements Racing to introduce new Texas partners, Straitline and Nitro

Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to continue growing the JCR family with new partners: the Straitline and Nitro Companies.  Along with Cruising Kitchens and AGP Energy Services they all will make their first foray into the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend. In the Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, June 12th. 

“I’m really fortunate to be able to bring more new sponsors on board this weekend in Texas.” Clements said. “This was all made possible by longtime friend of JCR, Jim Sealy. Jim has been a partner of ours in the past and has helped us bring on new sponsors as well.  So, I appreciate Jim for making this happen!  Now we have to take this slick looking Hot Rod to the front!” Clements also said.

Joining Cruising Kitchens and AGP Energy Services as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew Performance, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX

JCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Texas NXS Advance Joe Gibbs Racing Adds John Hunter Nemechek to Xfinity Series Driver Lineup »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top