Swann Security and Best Buy Rejoin Ryan Vargas and Jd Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway

After two straight weeks of solid finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Charlotte (16th) and Mid-Ohio (18th), Ryan Vargas has secured additional support from loyal partners Swann Security and Best Buy at Texas Motor Speedway.



The newly added race for Swann Security means that their lineup of products will be promoted in at least five races this season, further underlining an impressive jump into the world of NASCAR racing. This weekend in Texas, the No. 4 Chevrolet will highlight Swann’s latest 4-Camera, 1080p Enforcer™ DVR Security System, also available exclusively at Best Buy.



Vargas is no stranger to the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, as it was the site of his best career finish of eighth place last fall. Despite only having made one previous start in the Lone Star state, the twenty-year-old looks to build upon his recently found momentum.



“I’m ecstatic to share the news that Swann Security with Best Buy will be BACK on board our #4 Chevy this weekend at Texas! Charlotte was a great race as we improved all day long and we’re able to secure our best finish of the season. On top of that, being able to welcome Best Buy back aboard is a huge deal, and I’m excited to have their support once again this weekend.”



The Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race can be seen on Fox Sports 1 at 4:00pm EST this Saturday, June 12th. For more information about Swann products and to learn more about their NASCAR ambassadors, visit them on the web at https://www.swann.com/us/ ambassadors.



“We are looking forward to this weekend’s NASCAR race in Texas and glad we can support Ryan Vargas in the early stages of his Xfinity Series career; he has such a bright future in racing,” says Leslie Conover, VP of Sales in the Americas at Swann. “We’re so proud of what he’s already accomplished and the Swann family will again be cheering him on via the sidelines.”



To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages and visit his official website at https://www.ryanvargas.com/. For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01 and visit the team’s official website at https://www.teamjdmotorsports. com/. #TeamJDM

JDM PR